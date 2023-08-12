Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 2.5% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.90. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

