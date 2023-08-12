Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 2,575 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,527.50.

GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at $35.33 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

