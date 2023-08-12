Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,294 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. TPB Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $2,049,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Washington State Investment Board bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $34,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIP opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

