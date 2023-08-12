Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,508,000 after purchasing an additional 122,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $140.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

