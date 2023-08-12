MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRFree Report) by 137.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,920 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR opened at $18.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

