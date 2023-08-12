Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Corning by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.