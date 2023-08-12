Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $107.89 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average of $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

