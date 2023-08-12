Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

DAWN opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at $148,900,284. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at $148,900,284. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at $15,474,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $81,997. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

