Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 95.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Toast from $23.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $24.11 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $31,390.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $31,390.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $31,193,909.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,832,506 shares of company stock valued at $62,005,159. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

