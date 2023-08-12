MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MMC opened at $191.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.52. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

