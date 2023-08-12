MGO One Seven LLC Has $875,000 Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,425 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.31% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FJUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the first quarter valued at $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the first quarter valued at $401,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FJUN opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.