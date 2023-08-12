Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $197,591,000. Amundi raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,753,000 after buying an additional 287,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 497.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,855,000 after purchasing an additional 184,388 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $455.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $444.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.36. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $298.32 and a one year high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.