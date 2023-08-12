Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 378 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 147.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $509,055.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,098.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $509,055.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,098.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,824 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,472 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $557.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $561.96 and its 200 day moving average is $495.41. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

