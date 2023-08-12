Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 2,525 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

