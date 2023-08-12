Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after buying an additional 11,442,697 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

