Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $81.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

General Mills Profile



General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

