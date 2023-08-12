Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 838 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $40.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

