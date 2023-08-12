Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,430 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $296.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

