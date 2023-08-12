Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 607 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $190.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.68. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

