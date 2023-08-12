Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 25,952 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,952 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,348,890,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 215,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

