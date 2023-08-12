SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Major Shareholder Karen Singer Acquires 8,655 Shares

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Karen Singer bought 8,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $39,986.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 608,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SeaChange International alerts:

On Tuesday, August 8th, Karen Singer bought 150,000 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $721,500.00.

SeaChange International Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on SEAC

SeaChange International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.