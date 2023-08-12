Insider Selling: CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Director Sells $43,140.00 in Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Ann Manix sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $43,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CIX opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.66. CompX International Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.32%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. CompX International’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of CompX International worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CompX International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

