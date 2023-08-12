Robert Janssen Sells 2,600 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) CMO Robert Janssen sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $39,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,371.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
