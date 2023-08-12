Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

