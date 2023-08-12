Brighton Jones LLC Sells 212 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,080,000 after buying an additional 100,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.74.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

