New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,819 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.