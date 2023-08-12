Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $966,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5,249.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,198,000 after buying an additional 1,338,942 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Progressive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,122,000 after buying an additional 113,407 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PGR opened at $127.84 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average of $134.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

