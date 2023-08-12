Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 2,073 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,581,000 after acquiring an additional 822,028 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,951.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after purchasing an additional 518,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,336,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,972,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $113.18.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.