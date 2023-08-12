New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average of $103.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,480.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,523. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

