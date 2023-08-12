Brighton Jones LLC Sells 325 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SONY opened at $85.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $100.94.

A number of analysts have commented on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

