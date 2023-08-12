New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of PTC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PTC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total value of $3,276,475.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,448,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,648,270.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 25,225 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total value of $3,276,475.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,448,905 shares in the company, valued at $837,648,270.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,327,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $143.26 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $152.09. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.46.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

