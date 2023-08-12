New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 426 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

