New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO opened at $140.20 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.33.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

