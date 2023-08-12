New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,542,000 after purchasing an additional 207,454 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,445,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,356,000 after buying an additional 346,941 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CPT opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $147.71.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.