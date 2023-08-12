New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 495 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

