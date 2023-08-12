New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,380 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 65.0% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.