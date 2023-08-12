New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,753 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Barclays dropped their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $225.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.65 and its 200 day moving average is $294.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $208.54 and a 12 month high of $335.91.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

