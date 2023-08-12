Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 4,074 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.