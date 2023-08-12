Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 133,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 41,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Corning by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 67,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

