Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTV opened at $79.41 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

