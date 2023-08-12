New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.21%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.