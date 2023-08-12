FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $423.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.60 and a 200-day moving average of $411.42. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

