New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 67,319 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,589 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 67,319 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $217,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,264 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $84,213,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,210,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.