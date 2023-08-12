Brighton Jones LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.88. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $115.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

