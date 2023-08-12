Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,650 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Garmin by 84.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Trading Down 0.3 %

GRMN opened at $103.51 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

