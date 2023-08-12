Scotiabank Increases Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$54.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Finning International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Finning International

Finning International Stock Down 1.3 %

Finning International Company Profile

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Finning International has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91.

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.