Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.68.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.5 %

QSR opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.49. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

