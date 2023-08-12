Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Shell by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Shell by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

