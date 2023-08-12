Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.46 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 136.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,548 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Masco by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 74,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Masco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

