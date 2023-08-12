LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target to $34.40

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

HROW opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. Harrow Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the first quarter worth $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 34.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

